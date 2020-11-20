Christmas at the Courthouse Holiday Bazaar

to

Washington County Courthouse 101 W. Pine St., Stillwater, Minnesota 55082

Get into the holiday spirit with a visit to Stillwater's 28th annual Historic Courthouse Holiday Bazaar. Purchase hand-crafted items from a variety of vendors, take a tour of the exhibits, and admire the holiday display. Reservations must be made in advance due to limited capacity with masks and social distancing required. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Historic Courthouse Restoration fund.

Info

Washington County Courthouse 101 W. Pine St., Stillwater, Minnesota 55082
Market, Shopping Event
651-275-7075
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Christmas at the Courthouse Holiday Bazaar - 2020-11-20 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas at the Courthouse Holiday Bazaar - 2020-11-20 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas at the Courthouse Holiday Bazaar - 2020-11-20 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas at the Courthouse Holiday Bazaar - 2020-11-20 15:00:00 ical