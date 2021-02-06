Countdown and Gravity of Center: Northrop Film Series
to
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Northrop presents a series of two short films, Countdown: Reflections on a Life in Dance and Gravity of Center – The Movie to stream this February. The first documents the rehearsal process of Victor Quijada and his mentor and the second tells the story of five people in the wake of a natural disaster. Registration is free and open to the public, the films will stream online and on-demand from Feb 6 through Feb 9.