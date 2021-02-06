Countdown and Gravity of Center: Northrop Film Series

to

Buy Tickets

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

Northrop presents a series of two short films, Countdown: Reflections on a Life in Dance and Gravity of Center – The Movie to stream this February. The first documents the rehearsal process of Victor Quijada and his mentor and the second tells the story of five people in the wake of a natural disaster. Registration is free and open to the public, the films will stream online and on-demand from Feb 6 through Feb 9.

Info

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Dance, Film
612-624-2345
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Countdown and Gravity of Center: Northrop Film Series - 2021-02-06 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Countdown and Gravity of Center: Northrop Film Series - 2021-02-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Countdown and Gravity of Center: Northrop Film Series - 2021-02-06 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Countdown and Gravity of Center: Northrop Film Series - 2021-02-06 18:30:00 ical