Collectors' Council: Virtual Studio Visit with Suki Seokyeong Kang

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Walker invites Collectors' Council members to take a virtual look into multimedia artist Suki Seokyeong Kang's Seoul studio. Along with associate curator of visual arts Victoria Sung, guests will get an inside view into Kang's process and speak with the artist for an immersive experience. Space is limited, register is open for the Zoom event online.

Info

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Art, Lecture/Discussion, Museums And Galleries
612-375-7641
Google Calendar - Collectors' Council: Virtual Studio Visit with Suki Seokyeong Kang - 2021-04-27 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Collectors' Council: Virtual Studio Visit with Suki Seokyeong Kang - 2021-04-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Collectors' Council: Virtual Studio Visit with Suki Seokyeong Kang - 2021-04-27 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Collectors' Council: Virtual Studio Visit with Suki Seokyeong Kang - 2021-04-27 19:00:00 ical