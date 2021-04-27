Collectors' Council: Virtual Studio Visit with Suki Seokyeong Kang
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
The Walker invites Collectors' Council members to take a virtual look into multimedia artist Suki Seokyeong Kang's Seoul studio. Along with associate curator of visual arts Victoria Sung, guests will get an inside view into Kang's process and speak with the artist for an immersive experience. Space is limited, register is open for the Zoom event online.
Info
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Art, Lecture/Discussion, Museums And Galleries