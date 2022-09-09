Cocktails at the Castle

American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

Up for a museum party? The American Swedish Institute is hosting Cocktails at the Castle, their yearly event that features live music, art, food, and FIKA craft cocktails complete with performances by Annie Mack and the Little Fevers.

No need to pull out your Sunday best, this years party attire is bathrobes and clogs (with clothing under your bathrobes strongly encouraged) inspired by ASI's exhibit, The Morning Dip

Tickets are $30. 

Info

Art, Food & Drink, Live Music, Museums And Galleries, Party
