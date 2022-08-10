Climate Action Together Family Fun Day

Join the Humphrey School of Public Affairs and Minnesota Center for Book Arts on Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Climate Action Together, a family fun night featuring hands-on art projects and activities centered around the impacts of climate change.

Projects and activities include creating paper from invasive plants, making a bike spoke card with a vintage clamshell letterpress, screen printing a reusable tote bag, and an introduction to Forest Bathing session at 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Food options:

Chef Shack Food Truck, serving locally sourced and homemade foods

Sonny's Ice Cream Cafe, serving small batch ice cream and sorbet

Nomemade Bakery, serving free cupcakes for climate change activists Tom Swain's 101st birthday and other gluten free options

Homemade jewelry made from recycled materials will also be for sale.