Get ready for an unforgettable day of live music at the first annual City Country Fest! Held at the iconic Palmer's bar (500 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis, MN) this one-day event is set to feature an impressive lineup of 10 bands, showcasing the best Country/Rock, and Americana acts that the Twin Cities has to offer. From 3pm to 10pm, the outdoor stage comes alive with performances from eight incredible bands, each bringing their own unique style and sound to the stage. As the night rolls in, the party will continue indoors, as three more amazing bands close out the night from 10pm to 1am. With a diverse range of sound, vibe and an unbeatable atmosphere, City Country Fest is the perfect way to spend a day soaking up the best in live music. Don't miss out on this epic event!