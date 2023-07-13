Cirque du Soleil - Corteo

Corteo, the latest installment in Cirque du Soleil's loaded repertoire, is hitting the stage all across North America, and jumping, flipping and spinning its way to Minnesota to woo and impress audiences. Set in Paris, the clown-inspired show is packed full with so many stunts, theatrics, and comedy, you'll walk out of the show thankful that gravity is still doing its job. Tickets are on sale now at the Xcel Energy Center website!