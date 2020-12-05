Circus Juventas "A Hygge Holiday"
to
Circus Juventas Bigtop 1270 Montreal Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55116
Circus Juventas presents their holiday performance, A Hygge Holiday under the Bigtop this December. Following the adventures of a group of friends lost in the woods, the show will explore magical forests and discover fairies, elves, woodland creatures, and more. Safety measures will be in place for the live performance including staggered entrance times, social distancing, and mask requirements.