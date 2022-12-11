Christmas with the King
Internationally-renowned Elvis tribute artist, Anthony Shore, is coming to the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis for the 10th anniversary of his all-things-Elvis holiday show.
Parkway Theater 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
Get out of here, Rudolph and Santa. Elvis is coming to town. Anthony shore, the internationally-known Elvis tribute artist, is shakin' and shimmyin' his way to Minneapolis for the 10th anniversary of his Elvis holiday extravaganza. This King of Rock n' Roll performance with have everyone in the family dancing along to "Blue Christmas," "If Everyday Was Like Christmas," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," and plenty more.