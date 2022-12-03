The Germanic American Institute's annual Open Haus returns as Christmas in Germany.

Head out to the institute to experience German holiday traditions, Lebkuchen cookies baked by the GAI Damenklub, Haus brewed Glühwein (mulled wine), and German carols sung by the Minnesänger Chorus and 4Winds quartet. Enjoy a beer or pair your mulled wine with brarwurst and German cake. There will be vendors selling an abundance of seasonal goods.