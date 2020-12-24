Christmas Eve With The Homeless

Catholic Charities Higher Ground St. Paul 435 Dorothy Day Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55102

For anyone in need this holiday season, Catholic Charities will be passing out totes with winter gloves, a fleece hat, a pair of socks, lunch, soda, water, and treat. Some blankets and clothing will also be available. The event will be socially distant and safe.

Info

Catholic Charities Higher Ground St. Paul 435 Dorothy Day Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55102
Special Events
Google Calendar - Christmas Eve With The Homeless - 2020-12-24 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Eve With The Homeless - 2020-12-24 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Eve With The Homeless - 2020-12-24 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Eve With The Homeless - 2020-12-24 15:30:00 ical