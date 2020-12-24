Christmas Eve With The Homeless
Catholic Charities Higher Ground St. Paul 435 Dorothy Day Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55102
For anyone in need this holiday season, Catholic Charities will be passing out totes with winter gloves, a fleece hat, a pair of socks, lunch, soda, water, and treat. Some blankets and clothing will also be available. The event will be socially distant and safe.
Info
Catholic Charities Higher Ground St. Paul 435 Dorothy Day Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55102
Special Events