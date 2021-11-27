Choreographer's Evening 2021 at the Walker

to

Buy Tickets

Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Join for an in-person performance at 4 p.m. or 7 p.m., or watch the livestream at 7 p.m. A tradition since 1972, this year's event features provocative and diverse works reflecting on the past year. Curator Valerie Oliveiro is a queer performance-based artist based in Minneapolis. Tickets are $28. Performances at McGuire Theater require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. 

Info

Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Art, Dance
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Choreographer's Evening 2021 at the Walker - 2021-11-27 04:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Choreographer's Evening 2021 at the Walker - 2021-11-27 04:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Choreographer's Evening 2021 at the Walker - 2021-11-27 04:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Choreographer's Evening 2021 at the Walker - 2021-11-27 04:00:00 ical