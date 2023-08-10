Cheaper than Hamilton

The traditional 65th anniversary gift is a blue sapphire, but we’re celebrating with the gift of laughter! Brave New Workshop celebrates three score and five years of promiscuous hostility and positive neutrality with a retrospective of our most popular sketches and songs from years past. You don’t survive in comedy this long unless you’re good at what you do, and this show proves it one audience at a time—at a discount!

Since 1958 Brave New Workshop has been serving up champagne in a red, plastic cup as the people’s theater of the Twin Cities. Come join the party that has been making people laugh and think for over six decades, spawning the careers of legends who reshaped our nation’s media landscape by helping to create everything from Saturday Night Live to The Naked Gun to That 70s Show to True Blood. This is a rare opportunity to see a collection of what makes Brave New Workshop a Minnesota treasure.