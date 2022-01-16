Charlie Parr with Buffalo Weavers

Charlie Parr will bring his playful lyricism and exploratory folk stylings to Turf Club every Sunday evening this January. Last of the Better Days Ahead, Parr's latest album, explores how memory dances with imagination as he looks back on his storied life. Each week he'll share the stage with a different local opener, and the third week features Buffalo Weaver. Shows at First Avenue-affiliated venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. Tickets are $15 and doors open at 7 p.m.