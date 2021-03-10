Celebrate Fargo's 25th Anniversary

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the set-in-Minnesota classic with a screening and Q&A with Todd Melby, author of A Lot Can Happen in the Middle of Nowhere: The Untold Story of the Making of Fargo. Melby explores how much of the original story was inspired by true events and whether the Coen brothers are trustworthy narrators to tell it. The Q&A will follow the early screening and introduce the latter, book copies will be available for purchase in the lobby.