Cedar Commissions Night Three: Hassan Shahid and S U N A H

The Cedar Commissions showcase new work by rising Minnesota-based composers and musicians, by supporting artists with mentorship and funding to create 30 plus minutes of new music. For the third night of the Cedar Commissions' performances, Hassan Shahid and S U N A H will explore experiences of being a Black Muslim father growing up in a Midwestern Sunni, Sufi household, and the Hmong language's relationship with the LGBTQ+ community.