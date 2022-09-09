Celebrate the end of the summer at Carver Steamboat Days with a medallion hunt, food vendors, beer tent, marketplace, and more on Sept. 9-11 in charming, historic Carver.

Friday Night

Lion's Beer Tent Opens - 4:00pm

Food vendors, 5:00pm

Medallion hunt (check Lions FB for clues), 5:30 p.m.

Fire Department water fights, 5:30pm

Live music with RHINO, 8:00pm - 11:30pm

Saturday

Food vendors, all day

35+ wooden bat softball tournament

Car show, 9:00 a.m.

MN Marketplace, 10:00 a.m.

Bean bag contest, 11:30am (contact Harvey's for more information)

Live music at the Lion's Beer Tent, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m​.

History tour of Church By The River, open 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Live music with Ragtown, 5:00 p.m.

Fireworks, 8:15 p.m.

Live music with PopROCKS!, 8:30 p.m. - midnight

Sunday

Food Vendors

St. Nicholas' Pancake Breakfast, 8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Parade at 1:00 p.m. with Grand Marshals, Daryl and Barb Swanson​

More happenings

City-wide garage sales, Thursday - Saturday

Kids Play Place on Friday and Saturday

Firefighter water fights at the end of Broadway at the intersection of Broadway and Main St.

MN Marketplace on Broadway in front of the Dog House

Car Show on Main St E and Main St W, check-in on the corner by Lisa's Place.