Carver Steamboat Days
to
Carver Main Street E. Main Street, Carver, Minnesota 55315
Celebrate the end of the summer at Carver Steamboat Days with a medallion hunt, food vendors, beer tent, marketplace, and more on Sept. 9-11 in charming, historic Carver.
Friday Night
Lion's Beer Tent Opens - 4:00pm
Food vendors, 5:00pm
Medallion hunt (check Lions FB for clues), 5:30 p.m.
Fire Department water fights, 5:30pm
Live music with RHINO, 8:00pm - 11:30pm
Saturday
Food vendors, all day
35+ wooden bat softball tournament
Car show, 9:00 a.m.
MN Marketplace, 10:00 a.m.
Bean bag contest, 11:30am (contact Harvey's for more information)
Live music at the Lion's Beer Tent, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
History tour of Church By The River, open 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Live music with Ragtown, 5:00 p.m.
Fireworks, 8:15 p.m.
Live music with PopROCKS!, 8:30 p.m. - midnight
Sunday
Food Vendors
St. Nicholas' Pancake Breakfast, 8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Parade at 1:00 p.m. with Grand Marshals, Daryl and Barb Swanson
More happenings
City-wide garage sales, Thursday - Saturday
Kids Play Place on Friday and Saturday
Firefighter water fights at the end of Broadway at the intersection of Broadway and Main St.
MN Marketplace on Broadway in front of the Dog House
Car Show on Main St E and Main St W, check-in on the corner by Lisa's Place.