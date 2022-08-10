Check out the Carver County Fair for live music, a demolition derby, fair food, rock paper scissors tournament, and more! Join in on the fun from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14. Tickets will be for sale at the admission gates for $8 for those 7 years and older. Children ages 6 and under are free.

Exhibit Buildings and Barns

Every day 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Commercial Buildings

Wednesday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.