Carver County Fair
to
Carver County Fair 501 W. 3rd St., Waconia, Minnesota 55387
Check out the Carver County Fair for live music, a demolition derby, fair food, rock paper scissors tournament, and more! Join in on the fun from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14. Tickets will be for sale at the admission gates for $8 for those 7 years and older. Children ages 6 and under are free.
Exhibit Buildings and Barns
Every day 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Commercial Buildings
Wednesday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.