Presented by First Avenue and The Great Northern Festival, the record release for CARM, the self-titled debut solo record by CJ Camerieri (Paul Simon, Bon Iver, yMusic), will 30-40 minutes of duo versions of the music with trumpeters Camerieri and Trever Hagen, joined by vocalists Jake Luppen (Lupin/Hippo Campus) and Shara Nova (My Brightest Diamond). After the performance, Camerieri will discuss how the album took shape.