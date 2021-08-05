Candice Lin at the Walker

The Walker Art Center is hosting Candice Lin's latest commission this August in a solo museum show. Co-organized by the Walker and the Carpenter Center for Visual Arts, the Los Angeles-based artist's installation will combine ceramics, textiles, animation, and other mediums. Her previous work investigates colonialism, racism, and sexism and their legacies through the mapping of trade routes through DIY apparatuses. The solo show will join the Walker in August and will run until January 2022.