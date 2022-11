Mini golf maestros, now's your chance to put on those retro golf pants and show off your putt-putt pizazz. Team up for your chance to win the Can Can Cup. Teams of 4-6 can register to play Can Can's 18 holes to compete 1st place, 2nd place, and 3rd place prices including up to $400 cash prizes, gift packs and a gift card to Saint Paul Brewing.