Cabaret of Lights: A Hanukkah Burlesque Show
Add a light *pizzazz* to your holiday traditions with a stop at the Twin Cities newest holiday show at the Capri Theater.
to
Capri Theater 2027 Broadway Ave. W., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55411
Oh dreidel, oh dreidel, where's the... Burlesque show? Head down to the Capri Theater for a holiday experience unlike other. With performances from nation-wide Jewish burlesque dancers with holiday-inspired performances, this show might not include Rudolph or Santa, but it's sure to leave a lasting holiday impression.