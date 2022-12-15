Cabaret of Lights: A Hanukkah Burlesque Show

Add a light *pizzazz* to your holiday traditions with a stop at the Twin Cities newest holiday show at the Capri Theater.

Tickets are available here

Capri Theater 2027 Broadway Ave. W., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55411

Oh dreidel, oh dreidel, where's the... Burlesque show? Head down to the Capri Theater for a holiday experience unlike other. With performances from nation-wide Jewish burlesque dancers with holiday-inspired performances, this show might not include Rudolph or Santa, but it's sure to leave a lasting holiday impression.

