Buddy! The Buddy Holly Story at History Theatre

Nick Freeman returns as Buddy in this part-bio-musical, part rock n’ roll concert, and part celebration of the music of Buddy Holly. Set in 1959, this young singer from Lubbock, Texas had a meteoric rise to fame as he crossed racial barriers and rose to the top of the chart in four short years. Holly performed in Minnesota as part of the Winter Dance Party tour that brought him to Duluth and St. Paul shortly before his final performance in Clear Lake, Iowa.