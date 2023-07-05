Bryson Tiller - Back and I’m Better Tour

to

Get tickets here!

The Fillmore Minneapolis 525 N. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

R&B icon Bryson Tiller is returning to Minneapolis this year to promote his new album, "Anniversary." His Back and I’m Better Tour takes place in May/June making dozens of notable stops including Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. Joining the tour in support will be special guest DJ Nitrane.

Info

The Fillmore Minneapolis 525 N. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Concert, Live Music
please enable javascript to view
Get tickets here!
to
Google Calendar - Bryson Tiller - Back and I’m Better Tour - 2023-07-05 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bryson Tiller - Back and I’m Better Tour - 2023-07-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bryson Tiller - Back and I’m Better Tour - 2023-07-05 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bryson Tiller - Back and I’m Better Tour - 2023-07-05 20:00:00 ical