Bryson Tiller - Back and I’m Better Tour
The Fillmore Minneapolis 525 N. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
R&B icon Bryson Tiller is returning to Minneapolis this year to promote his new album, "Anniversary." His Back and I’m Better Tour takes place in May/June making dozens of notable stops including Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. Joining the tour in support will be special guest DJ Nitrane.