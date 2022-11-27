Brunch with Diane
Diane, the Saint Paul-based musician and host of The Current's The Local Show, is heading to Icehouse in Minneapolis for an acoustic brunch performance.
Icehouse 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Fill your afternoon with french toast, mimosas, and an acoustic performance from local Twin Cities art-scene connoisseur, Diane. Besides being a local performer and artist on stages across the metro, Diane can be heard hosting The Current's The Local Show. Long story short, Diane knows a bit about putting on a good show. There is a $15 reservation fee that goes directly to the artists involved.