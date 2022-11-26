Brunch with Cornbread Harris
The renowned Twin Cities blues and jazz pianist and singer, Cornbread Harris, is performing at Icehouse in Uptown, Minneapolis.
Icehouse 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
James Samuel "Cornbread" Harris is coming to Icehouse on Nicollet Avenue and Eat Street in Minneapolis for a brunch filled with jazz, blues, and plenty of mimosas. For a musician in his 90s, Cornbread Harris is sure to bring an afternoon of piano-filled joy to all visitors. There is a $15 reservation fee that goes directly to the musicians performing.