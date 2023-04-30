Bruce-A-Palooza

Celebrate the American Swedish Institute's CEO and President, Bruce Karstadt, at this one-of-a-kind festival.

American Swedish Institute Museum Shop 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

ASI is taking a day to celebrate everything about their beloved CEO and President, Bruce Karstadt, at this everything-Bruce celebration. With campus-wide activities, exhibitions, and food and drink specials at the FIKA Cafe, there's plenty of fun for everyone. There is a $15 admittance fee for adults, $6 for youth ages 6–18. 

