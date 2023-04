With the rise of indie-sleaze, bands like Bright Eyes are having another moment in the sun. After about 10 years, they started releasing music again. In 2022 they released the EP I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning: A Companion, a continuation of their folksy, alternative-rock sound. Maya Hawke, who recently performed at the Fine Line, will open for the iconic group. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets are $40.