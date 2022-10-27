Break the Bubble at Bad Weather Brewing

The Twin Cities best way to make new buds is heading to Bad Weather Brewing just in time for Halloween. (Yes, come dressed up.)

to

Bad Weather Brewing Company 414 W. 7th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota

Break the Bubble is one of the Twin Cities' premier friend-making events, and the party is heading to Bad Weather Brewing in Saint Paul. Come dressed as your favorite character, grab a brew, and meet some new folks through live music and entertainment at this 21+ event. 

Info

bad weather 2.jpg
Bad Weather Brewing Company 414 W. 7th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota
to
Google Calendar - Break the Bubble at Bad Weather Brewing - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Break the Bubble at Bad Weather Brewing - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Break the Bubble at Bad Weather Brewing - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Break the Bubble at Bad Weather Brewing - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 ical