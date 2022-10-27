Break the Bubble at Bad Weather Brewing
The Twin Cities best way to make new buds is heading to Bad Weather Brewing just in time for Halloween. (Yes, come dressed up.)
Bad Weather Brewing Company 414 W. 7th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota
Break the Bubble is one of the Twin Cities' premier friend-making events, and the party is heading to Bad Weather Brewing in Saint Paul. Come dressed as your favorite character, grab a brew, and meet some new folks through live music and entertainment at this 21+ event.