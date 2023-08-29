Brandi Carlile
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Dan Patch Ave. and Nelson St., Falcon Heights, Minnesota 55108
The nine-time Grammy Award-winning country and rock singer, songwriter, and producer, Brandi Carlile will be making a stop at the Great Minnesota Get Together before joining P!NK on her Summer Carnival Tour. $2 of every ticket bought for the Grandstand performance will be going directly to her Looking Out Foundation, a charity that amplifies the impact of music by empowering folks without a voice around the world.