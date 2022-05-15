Brains On! Live

Your kids favorite podcast Brains On! hits the road with a science themed show that takes the audience on an adventure through our brains.

Hosts Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez and Sanden Totten will be there with magic tricks, dance moves, out-of-body experiences, mystery sounds, and a game show. Get tickets for the science lesson that feels like a party.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m., the show is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $27.50.