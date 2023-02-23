More than just a shelter from the cold, the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory is the backdrop for Bouquets, Como Friends' annual winter fundraiser. Bouquets will feature wine, beer, food and fun to help keep all the plants and animals at Como Zoo Park & Conservatory growing and thriving throughout the year. Come on in to the warmth and take part in a silent auction of exceptional vintages, food experiences, and more to bring the Como Friends mission to life, protect free admission Como's programs and habitats that make the Zoo & Conservatory a community treasure.