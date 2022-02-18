2nd Annual Bonspiel Block Party

The second annual Bonspiel Block Party will take place February 18-20, starting Friday at noon and ending with a championship game on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. The block party will host 128 curling teams, live music, DJs, food trucks, and a small business market. Money from the curling tournament will be donated to the Fridley School Foundation. Last year, the brewery donated $6,000. There will also be a winter fun run—the Bonspiel 5k. Starting and ending at the Forgotten Star Taproom, the 5K will run you through surrounding neighborhoods. And being that this is a Minnesota fun run, be sure to bring your own YaxTrax or snowshoes.