Tis the season of Minnesota N-ice! Slide over to Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes for the "coolest" event of the winter: a day of Bobber Bocce – a hybrid of bocce ball and curling. The game will be played on plowed lanes on ice.

Register your co-ed team of four now or before January 28. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers and the team with the most creative name.

Cash is needed the day of for food, alcohol, merchandise, and raffle tickets.