BLACK FORUM: A Conversation Between Aja Monet and Bobby Rogers
Minneapolis College of Art and Design 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
In collaboration with the New Justice Project and the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, The Bureau presents BLACK FORUM Live, featuring a conversation between poet, author and visionary Aja Monet and The Bureau founder and creative director Bobby Rogers.
The artist talk starts at 6 p.m. with a social and kickback following and the night caps off with a special screening of Hale County This Morning, This Evening: an intimate and personal documentary of historic Black Southern Life.