BLACK FORUM: A Conversation Between Aja Monet and Bobby Rogers

In collaboration with the New Justice Project and the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, The Bureau presents BLACK FORUM Live, featuring a conversation between poet, author and visionary Aja Monet and The Bureau founder and creative director Bobby Rogers.

The artist talk starts at 6 p.m. with a social and kickback following and the night caps off with a special screening of Hale County This Morning, This Evening: an intimate and personal documentary of historic Black Southern Life.