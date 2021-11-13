Black Business is Beautiful Marketplace

to

Register Here

Black Business is Beautiful Marketplace 767 N Eustis Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55114

In August, the Black Business is Beautiful Marketplace was established for BIPOC business owners to increase non-BIPOC engagement and spending. This month's Black Market will include food trucks, games and lots more shopping options. The event is free and open to all. 

Info

Black Business is Beautiful Marketplace 767 N Eustis Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55114
Art, Food & Drink, Market
Register Here
to
Google Calendar - Black Business is Beautiful Marketplace - 2021-11-13 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Black Business is Beautiful Marketplace - 2021-11-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Black Business is Beautiful Marketplace - 2021-11-13 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Black Business is Beautiful Marketplace - 2021-11-13 14:00:00 ical