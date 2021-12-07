Dan Billmeyer Holiday Organ Recital

How often do you get to see someone shred on a historic Aeolian-Skinner Opus 892 pipe organ? Exactly, so don't miss out on Dean Billmeyer's holiday recital: A Winter Meditation and Celebration. The program will include work from composers both living and past. Apparently, the concert ends with a "festive surprise". In-person tickets will cost $21 (less for UMN folks, children, and seniors), while the virtual option costs $5. The event will be captioned, with other accessibility services available upon request.