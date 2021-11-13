Being BeBe Film Screening and Discussion

Being BeBe is a tale about Marshall Ngwa, a Cameroonian native who moved to Minneapolis and learned about drag. Fast forward to a few years later, BeBe Zahara Benet (Ngwa's drag persona) becomes the first champion of RuPaul's Drag Race, cementing Benet's career as a notable drag queen. Watch how this all came to be at the Walker's screening of the documentary and discussion with Ngwa and director Emily Branham afterwards.