Beer and Cheese Tasting with Urban Growler
to
Urban Growler Brewing Co. 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55114
Urban Growler—the first women-owned microbrewery in Minnesota—will host a beer tasting with five featured beers and properly paired cheeses on International Women's Day to celebrate.
Deb Loch and Jill Pavlak will discuss their beers and their business, and Addie Elling from Mississippi Market will share cheeses from women-owned businesses.
The featured beer and cheese pairings are as follows:
- Cowbell Cream Ale + Milton Creamery Black Pepper Cheddar
- Tart Cherry Porter + Marieke's Honey Clover Gouda
- Raspberry Farmhouse Ale + Shepherd's Way Sogn Tomme
- Tornado Drill IPA + LaClare Garlic Chevre
- De-Lovely® Porter + Cypress Grover Midnight Moon Gouda