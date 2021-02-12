Bee Love and the Co-Benefits of Solar: Valentine's book reading
to
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Join Justice Alan Page, former Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, and his daughter, Kamie Page, for a reading of their book, Bee Love (Can Be Hard). After the reading, participate in a discussion on the power of solar energy, and the exclusion of BIPOC communities to participate in the usage of clean energy. This event will be presented in partnership with Fresh Energy, Vote Solar, Connexus Energy, and Eden Renewables.