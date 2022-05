For its 34th year, the Minnesota Zoo will come together to benefit the wildlife that the zoo supports. This memorable event is to benefit the zoo and provide critical funding to connect people, animals, and the natural world to save wildlife.

If you're more comfortable engaging from home, there are online options provided.

Hours at the zoo will be 5:00-11:00 p.m., and online from 7:30-9:00 p.m.