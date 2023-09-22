Beastly Bash Weekend: The Gala & The Gathering
Rediscover nature at the Minnesota Zoo and make a difference for wildlife here and around the world.
to
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124
Join fellow wildlife lovers at the Beastly Bash Weekend, where you’ll enjoy exciting animal encounters, dig into delicious food and drink, and hear from a forest ecology expert about the importance of our connection with the natural world.
September 22nd, 2023 | Starting at 6 PM
September 23rd, 2023 | 10 AM - 4 PM