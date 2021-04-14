Bearing Witness While Black: Virtual Lecture with Dr. Allissa Richardson
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
The Weisman Art Museum is hosting Bearing Witness While Black, a virtual lecture with Dr. Allissa Richardson. Richardson, author of Bearing Witness While Black: African Americans, Smartphones and the New Protest #Journalism will lead the lecture, followed by a Q&A moderated by University of Minnesota professor Dr. Danielle Kilgo. The event is free and open to the public with advance registration required.