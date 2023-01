For over 40 years, the North Shore has come alive with the rush of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. The 300-mile marathon has earned the title of the longest sled-dog race in the lower 48 states. More than a dozen world-class mushers set off in Duluth and race along Lake Superior through the Sawtooth Mountains, and finish in Grand Portage

The marathon starts January 29 and ends on January 31.