Barktoberfest

Celebrate the season of the bier with a brew or two, Oktoberfest-inspired snacks, and plenty of pups.

Unleashed Hounds and Hops 200 E Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405

Minneapolis's first off-leash dog park, brewery, and eatery in the Twin Cities -- Unleashed Hounds and Hops -- welcomes all pups and people to their October-long Oktoberfest celebration. Every weekend of the month, the dog park-brewery fusion houses local vendors, German-inspired Oktoberfest goodies, live accordion ambiance, and plenty of fall-inspired photo-ops for a day of Minnesotan Oktoberfest bliss. This is a free event, but be sure to register your dog before arriving to the off-leash dog park.   

Unleashed Hounds and Hops 200 E Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
