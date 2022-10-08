Barktoberfest
Celebrate the season of the bier with a brew or two, Oktoberfest-inspired snacks, and plenty of pups.
Unleashed Hounds and Hops 200 E Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
Minneapolis's first off-leash dog park, brewery, and eatery in the Twin Cities -- Unleashed Hounds and Hops -- welcomes all pups and people to their October-long Oktoberfest celebration. Every weekend of the month, the dog park-brewery fusion houses local vendors, German-inspired Oktoberfest goodies, live accordion ambiance, and plenty of fall-inspired photo-ops for a day of Minnesotan Oktoberfest bliss. This is a free event, but be sure to register your dog before arriving to the off-leash dog park.