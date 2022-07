Come celebrate Bald Man Brewing's 6th anniversary. The celebration is featuring performances from The Suburbs and Turn Turn Turn. There will be a food drive and a fund raising raffle for Dakota County's Open Door Pantry, who help many in need! Food trucks Brick Oven Pizza Bus, Junebug, and Droolin' Moose Chocolate Truck will be present, and sip on a special edition Suburbs Beer called Love is the Law Pub Ale.