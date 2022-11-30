Baby Shark Live: The Christmas Show is bringing a one-of-a-kind immersive holiday experience to the State Theatre's stage. Swim along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong as they venture through family-friendly adventures to explore shapes, numbers, and colors in a singing extravaganza. The show will include songs along the lines of "Baby Shark," "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus," and "Monkey Banana Dance."