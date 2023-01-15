Babes & Brunch with Cry Baby Clay
Larissa Loden Jewelry Studio 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
If your New Year's resolution was to get more creative, Larissa Loden has you covered. Tap into your inner ceramicist with this Saturday brunch event. Katie Cameron of Cry Baby Clay is hosting the workshop and guiding attendees in making trinket dishes. The event includes brunchy snacks, and all the tools to create. Tickets are $45.