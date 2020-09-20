Avivo ArtWorks: Virtual Opening

Hennepin Theater Trust and Avivo ArtWorks will live stream the opening of a new virtual gallery featuring the works of artist Gary R. Melquist, an Avivo ArtWorks participant and mental health advocate. A recipient of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Minnesota's Stigma Buster award, Melquist has been creating art since 2011. He focuses on portraying emotional depth through his pieces with vibrant and energetic colors. The opening is free, will stream from 1–2 p.m. and will feature a virtual tour and artist Q&A.