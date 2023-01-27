Ashwini Ramaswamy and Kevork Mourad: Invisible Cities

Dancer Ashwini Ramaswamy choreographs a reimagined Invisible Cities, Italo Calvino’s metaphysical novel, into a performance that's been named a "Best of the Year" by The Washington Post.

to

Tickets are available here

The Cowles Center for Dance & The Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Italo Calvino's novel, Invisible Cities, comes to life on-stage in Ashwini Ramaswamy's choreographed dance performance based on the story. The touring show will be making a stop at The Cowles Center for two days of the mythical and ancient stories of four titans and their histories. Livestream tickets of the event are available online.   

